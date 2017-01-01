Joan’s Ground Turkey Tamale Pie

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Turkey

1 teaspoon Ground Cumin

1 teaspoon Chili Powder

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1/2 teaspoon Black Pepper

1 can Black Beans, drained

13 ounce can Petite Diced Tomatoes, undrained

1 can Whole Kernel Corn, drained

10 ounce can Enchilada Sauce

2 Green Onions, chopped

1/4 cup Fresh Cilantro

1 small package Corn Muffin Mix

2 Eggs

1/2 cup Milk

1 cup Shredded Cheese

Method:

Saute’ the turkey until done.

Add the seasonings.

Stir in the tomatoes and enchilada sauce, and cook five minutes.

Add corn and rinsed beans.

Place into a 9 x 13.

Mix the corn muffin mix, eggs and milk, then drizzle on top.

Cover and bake for one hour at 350 degrees.

Uncover, top with cheese, and bake until the cheese is melted.