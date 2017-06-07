Jazz On Jefferson Goes Off In Saginaw Under Perfect Weather

The lasting image from Jazz On Jefferson in Saginaw involves crowds estimated at nearly 3,000 people checking out a variety of food, art, historical and musical activities plus vintage cars and motorcycles in perfect weather.

Event committee member Les Tincknell says that Jazz On Jefferson has become interwoven into the Saginaw community after 14 years.

Tincknell added that Jazz On Jefferson began as a way to encourage people to check out downtown Saginaw and some of its more unique architectural and other resources.