Jam and Jelly – Do you preserve or freeze?

Date: July 9, 2018

Time: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Gladwin County MSU Extension 555 W. Cedar Street Suite A Gladwin, MI 48624

Contact: Lisa Treiber, 989-832-6643, treiber@anr.msu.edu

Learn how to prepare freezer jams and jellies as well as canned jams and jellies. This class will provide you with handouts and resources to reference.

Learn how to successfully and safely use a water bath canner and a steam canner for acid foods. This class will provide you with handout and resources to reference.

The cost of the workshop is $10.00. Registrations for SNAP, WIC and other participants receiving assistance will be waived upon verification at check-in.