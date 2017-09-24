Jackie Kennedy’s Seafood Casserole

This east coast dish is attributed to the late First Lady.

Ingredients:

1 pound Cooked Crabmeat

1 pound Cooked Medium Shrimp, peeled and cleaned.

1 cup Mayonnaise

1/2 cup Chopped Green Pepper

1/4 cup Finely Chopped Onion

1/4 cup Finely Chopped Celery

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

2 cups Coarsely Crushed Potato Chips

Paprika to taste

Method:

Combine the crab, shrimp, mayonnaise, green pepper, onion, celery, salt and Worcestershire Sauce.

Mix gently and pour into a buttered 2 1/2 quart casserole dish.

Top with crushed potato chips

Sprinkle with paprika.

Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.