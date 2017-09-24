Jackie Kennedy’s Seafood Casserole

This east coast dish is attributed to the late First Lady.
Ingredients:
1 pound Cooked Crabmeat
1 pound Cooked Medium Shrimp, peeled and cleaned.
1 cup Mayonnaise
1/2 cup Chopped Green Pepper
1/4 cup Finely Chopped Onion
1/4 cup Finely Chopped Celery
1/2 teaspoon Salt
1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
2 cups Coarsely Crushed Potato Chips
Paprika to taste
Method:
Combine the crab, shrimp, mayonnaise, green pepper, onion, celery, salt and Worcestershire Sauce.
Mix gently and pour into a buttered 2 1/2 quart casserole dish.
Top with crushed potato chips
Sprinkle with paprika.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.