J. C. Penny, YMCA Team Up To Help Children
By Bill Hewitt
|
Dec 12, 2017 @ 11:52 AM
YMCA courtesy photo

The YMCA of Saginaw and J.C. Penney are teaming up to help children in need.

The J. C. Penney Foundation has made a $1 million contribution to the “Y” in support of the organization’s national early childhood, after school and pre school programs. That includes donations of socks and underwear to needy children.

A distribution of white underwear and socks is planned for this Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., at the YMCA of Saginaw, 1915 Fordney.

Families wishing to receive donations must attend with their children. Each child will receive one package of  underwear and socks. Quantities are limited and will be available on a first come,
first served basis.

Related Content

Tittabawassee River Property Owners Win Over Dow C...
Bay County Seeking Ways To Improve Internet Access...
Careless Smoking Likely Cause of Downtown Bay City...
Garber Management Group Acquires Martin Chevrolet
Eric Trump Hits The Campaign Trail In Michigan
Report Headed To Bay County Prosecutor In High Sch...
Comments