Few Issues On Bay County Primary Election Ballot

The August 8th Primary Election Day in Bay County will focus mostly on Bay City. There are a pair of races in the 1st and 5th Wards.

In the 1st Ward, candidates Jesse Dockett, Christopher Greenleaf and Terry Kukla, Junior are vying to replace term limited Lynn Stamiris. The top two vote getters face off in November.

In the 5th Ward, two winners will emerge to compete in November from the three way race between Michael Charter, Rachelle Hilliker and Forrest Robison to succeed term limited Jim Irving.

Voters in Gibson and Pinconning Townships can weigh in on a Standish-Sterling School District proposal to borrow up to $2.56 million for building remodeling plus site improvement and development.

Merritt Township voters can help decide a Headlee rate adjustment proposed by the Reese School District.

The polls will open at 7:00 a.m., Tuesday, until 8:00 p.m.