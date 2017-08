A 41-year-old man from Midland is dead after a one-car accident Monday night.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s office says Ronald Fort the Second was driving north on Brinton Road south of Isabella County Line Road in Coldwater Township when he lost control just after 10 p-m.

Fort was ejected from the car when it rolled over.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators attribute the accident to speed.

They say Fort was not wearing a seat belt.