Investigators Think High Winds May Have Sparked Saginaw Township House Fire

Fire investigators suspect some type of electrical problem caused an early morning fire, destroying a Saginaw Township house at 1900 McArthur Street. Firefighters say high winds may have been part of the problem for the fire discovered about 12:30 a.m.

First crews on the scene found heavy fire in the attic and roof of the single story house. The residents escaped without injury and no Saginaw Township firefighters were injured.

No dollar loss has been determined. Saginaw Township assessors put the taxable value at $38,000. There was no loss estimate for the contents of the house.