Investigators Suspect Truck Driver Involved In U.S. 10 Rollover Using Drugs

Bay County Sheriff deputies say a 34-year-old, Brunswick, Ohio, truck driver was under the influence of drugs causing Thursday morning’s rollover accident, hitting three other vehicles on U.S. 10, west of Mackinaw Road.

Deputies said the driver for the Cleveland, Ohio-based, Mills Van Lines was heading to the Shepherd area to deliver a load of furniture.

Three Midland area drivers, 28-year-old Jiosel Roberts, 37-year old Jennifer Kline and 33-year-old Joshua Thompson escaped serious injury after their vehicles were hit by the moving van. They were treated at the Monitor Township scene for minor injuries.

A four mile stretch of the freeway was closed to traffic or had lane restrictions until almost 1:00 Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police Motor Carrier officers assisted Bay County Sheriff deputies with the crash investigation.