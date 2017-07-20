Investigation Into Fatal Saginaw Township Shooting Proceeding

Two Saginaw Township Police officers involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon on West Michigan near Leo are expected to make statements to State Police investigators.

38 year old suspect Farhad Jabbari of Saginaw who was arrested for suspicion of drunk driving was shot and killed after reportedly assaulting the two officers from the back seat of a Township patrol car that he had been placed in.

State Police Sargent Duane Zook says efforts are underway to determine the extent of any usable video camera footage from the vehicle or officer body cam video.

Zook added potential eyewitnesses will also be interviewed.

When troopers arrived on scene, Jabbari was already dead and had only one wrist in a handcuff.

It’s not clear yet which officer may have shot Jabbari or how he loosened his handcuffs.

Once the investigation is complete, the report will be turned over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review and a determination of whether any possible charges will be filed.