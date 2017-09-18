Investigation Continues Regarding Fatal Friday Evening Crash

Midland County Sheriff’s Deputies are continuing their investigation of a weekend crash that resulted in the death of a 69 year old Sanford woman.

Authorities identified the victim as Sharon Miller who had been west on East Baker in a blue 2002 Ford Explorer before disobeying the stop and entering the intersection on North Sturgeon Road in Mills Township just after 7:05 P-M Friday night.

Miller’s vehicle was struck by a north bound black 2005 GMC Sierra pick up driven by 63 year old Diane Espinoza from Hope.

Both drivers appeared to be wearing their seat belts and were transported to Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment.

Miller was later pronounced deceased while Espinoza’s injuries were described as serious, but not life threatening.

There was no initial indication of either alcohol or drug use, but the wait continued for toxicology reports to provide a final determination.

A report will be forwarded to the Midland County Prosecutor for review once it’s completed.