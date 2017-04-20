International Record Store Day in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Three record stores in the Great Lakes Bay Region will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of International Record Store Day, a day to highlight the culture of independently owned record shops

on Saturday, April 22.

Jokingly referred to as the Vinyl Triangle, Radio Wasteland Records in Midland, Electric Kitsch in Bay City and Record and Tapes Galore in Saginaw will have special deals and giveaways to lovers of vinyl albums.

Michigan Record Club President Bill Young says the day is a big draw for vinyl album enthusiasts.

“There very likely will be over a hundred people that will come through the stores. These are small stores… The lines that are outside usually take a long time to get filed through.”

Young says while streaming services and mp3s are a part of our culture, there’s something about vinyl to which digital music can’t compare, calling analog music on an album a warmer sound. He cites a growing resurgence in interest in vinyl as more people rediscover that sound. Even Detroit rocker Jack White’s Third Man Records has opened a vinyl pressing plant in that city.

Radio Wasteland Records is celebrating their first Record Store Day this year, though because they opened this January, the store isn’t an officially pledged RSD location. It will miss out on official special releases but does have some exclusive label releases. It will also be giving away cloth record bags to the first 200 customers, plus posters, promotional items and album giveaways throughout the day.

Radio Wasteland also has some live music on Saturday. Stephanie Terpening of Clare will perform from noon-2:00 p.m and Brett Mitchell of Midland will play between 2:30-4:00.

Radio Wasteland Records is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. on Saturday and is located at 718 George St. Electric Kitsch is open 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at 917 Washington Ave. and Records and Tapes Galore will be open 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at 1303 Court St.