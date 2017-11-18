Insurance Company Kicks Off Drive To Collect Winter Boots For Kids

Take a 'selfie' in front of this HAP boot at the Andersen Enrichment Center and post it to gain a donation to collect boots for kids. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Like it or not, winter weather is back in the Great Lakes Bay Region. The insurance company, Health Alliance Plan or HAP, wants to make sure children can stay warm, collecting new boots. HAP spokesman Mike Jakubic says this is the fifth year for the campaign.

Boots can be dropped off at Saginaw’s Andersen Enrichment Center, on Ezra Rust Drive, the Dow Event Center or other locations that can be found on line at http://hap.org/bootsforkids The web site also has a way to make a monetary donation for the program.

A 12-foot high inflatable boot is outside the Andersen Enrichment Center, on Ezra Rust Drive, this weekend. HAP will donate $1 for every time someone posts an Instagram or Facebook selfie with the boot and tags @HAPMichigan using #HAPbootsforkids. The posts have to be public to be qualified and HAP hopes to get a maximum of 1,500 selfies.