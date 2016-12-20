More Individuals Face Charges in Flint Water Crisis

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has announced more charges resulting from his office’s investigation into the water crisis in Flint. Schuette on Tuesday charged former state-appointed emergency managers Darnell Earley and Gerald Ambrose with multiple 20-year felonies for their

failure to protect the residents of Flint from health hazards caused by contaminated drinking water. Earley is a former Saginaw city manager.

Schuette also charged Earley, Ambrose and Flint city employees Howard Croft and Daugherty Johnson with felony counts of false pretenses and conspiracy to commit false pretenses in the issuance of bonds to pay for a portion of the water project that led to the crisis.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder declared a state of emergency in Flint nearly a year ago, after a man-made public health crisis. Doctors discovered high levels of lead in Flint children’s blood after the city switched its water source to the Flint River, which was not properly treated. That caused lead to leach from the city’s aging pipes into the water.