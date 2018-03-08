Indiana Man Gets Maximum Sentence For Killing Two Saginaw Brothers

A judge has sentenced a northern Indiana man to the maximum 130 years in prison for the fatal shootings of two local brothers.

28 year-old James Ross Jr. of Goshen was sentenced on two counts of murder Thursday after a jury convicted him last month.

Ross was charged with killing 29-year-old Antonio McClain and 25-year-old Anthony McClain of Saginaw in September 2016.

Prosecutors said a heated confrontation between Ross and Antonio McClain erupted into gunfire and that Ross shot both men in the face as witnesses watched.

Ross’ attorney, Peter Britton, has maintained Ross acted in self-defense when Antonio McClain flashed a gun.

He also says Ross fired only two shots and then cooperated with police, first by calling 911 and then by answering questions during the investigation.

___