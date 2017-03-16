Independent Governor’s Candidate to Visit Saginaw County

An independent gubernatorial candidate for the 2018 Michigan election is making his way around the state in what he calls the Common Sense Tour.

Saginaw native and current Lake Orion resident Todd Schleiger will be in Saginaw County on Sunday, March 19 to speak with residents about his bid for governor. He’s worked in the transportation industry for more than 30 years and is the co-founder of The Public Image.

Schleiger says it’s time to make a change from what he calls the broken parties of both Democrats and Republicans who have lost touch with the people. He says running as an independent allows him to cross party lines without being beholden to either.

More information about Schleiger’s platform can be found at his campaign website.

Schleiger will appear at at Tony’s Restaurant at 8781 Main St. in Birch Run from 10:00-10:45 a.m., and then at the Court Street Grill at 100 S. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw from 11:15-noon. Anyone is welcome to attend to learn more about him and his campaign.