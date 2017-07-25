Increased West Nile Virus Presence Detected in Saginaw County

Saginaw County’s Mosquito Abatement Commission is reporting increased West Nile Virus activity this season. The agency says it’s found nine dead birds and three mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile. Three of the birds were found last week. The infected birds and mosquitoes came from a number of areas throughout Saginaw County, including the city of Saginaw.

In response, the commission is stepping up efforts to treat breeding habitats and doing more spraying. They’re also conducting yard surveys in neighborhoods to educate homeowners. Residents are encouraged to avoid mosquito bites by wearing repellent and other methods. They’re also asked to call the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission at (989) 755-5751, if they see a crow or blue jay that’s been dead for less than 24 hours. Visit the agency’s website for more information: www.scmac.org

So far, there have been no human cases of West Nile Virus in Michigan this year. Last week, Midland County Mosquito Control also announced that an increased West Nile presence had been detected.