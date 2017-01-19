Illegal Immigrant Related Trial Winding Down In Bay City

Testimony and closing arguments have concluded in the trial of a Huron County woman indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiring to deliver and manage illegal aliens at farms near Harbor Beach. The case against 73-year-old Irene Maria Martinez Gonzalez is being heard by Judge Thomas Ludington in U. S. District Court in Bay City.

Federal investigators say Martinez Gonzalez found and made profits off workers including skimming some of their income for herself between 2008 and 2016.

But the defendant’s attorney said she openly took workers to shop at local stores, did not harbor anyone and just wanted to help those she came in contact with.

If convicted by the jury that’s now pondering the case of the four most serious of the nine charges against her, Martinez Gonzalez faces up to 40 years in federal prison.