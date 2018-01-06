Illegal Aliens Case Reaches Sentencing Phase In Bay City U-S District Court

Two Thumb area dairy farms and their co-owner were sentenced this past week in US District Court in Bay City following charges of employing and harboring illegal aliens.

Denis Burke pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison after his spouse Madeline was sentenced back in September to two years probation.

Both were ordered to pay fines of over $187,000.

Dunganstown and Parisville Dairies which have operations in Cass City and Ruth were ordered to pay some $1,200,000 in lieu of forfeiture.

According to facts in the plea agreement the Burke’s over a period of years hired at least 100 illegal aliens, some of whom were employed on multiple occasions using different social security numbers.

These illegals were encouraged by the Burkes to reside in the U-S by enticements of jobs and free housing.

Six other co-conspirators who assisted in transporting the illegal aliens were arrested during the course of the investigation.

Four of the co-conspirators were sentenced to prison time on felony charges.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE agents led the investigation along with the Department of Homeland Security based on information provided by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office.