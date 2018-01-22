Ice Fisherman Lost in Fog Rescued

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the Wild Fowl Bay area of Huron County’s McKinley Township Sunday, Jan.21 for an ice fisherman lost in the fog. The 36-year-old Bay Port man and an ATV were located around 2:30 p.m. about four miles off shore of the Filion Rd. public access site. He was escorted back to shore without incident by an airboat crew consisting of a Huron and Tuscola County deputy. The Caseville Fire Department also assisted in the search.

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson warns people headed out onto the ice to be aware of weak spots on the ice as warmer temperatures have open up spots in some areas. He cautions against going out over the next 36 hours as warmer temperatures will remain above freezing and rain is in the forecast, causing even more instability in the ice. He strongly discourages taking any type of vehicle out on the ice during this time.