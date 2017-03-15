Husband and Wife Team Arrested for Human Trafficking in Bridgeport Township

A multi-agency investigation into human trafficking in Saginaw County has led to two arrests.

In early February, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department received a tip about a possible human trafficking victim. Working with the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Child Abuse and Neglect Council Child Advocacy Center and Child Protective Services, police discovered a female minor under the age of 17 being sexually trafficked for profit at a Bridgeport Twp. hotel by husband and wife Melvin Lee Pulley and Meleney Ann Pulley. The girl was listed as a runaway.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel says investigators believe the activity has been happening since October, 2016.

“(It happened in) multiple locations to include hotels in Saginaw Township, Bridgeport Township and a residence in the city of Saginaw. So multiple times this was occurring since October.”

Federspiel says the girl has been reunited with her biological mother.

The suspects were arraigned Wednesday, March 15 in 70th District Court on charges of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a possible $20,000 fine. They are currently lodged in the Saginaw County Jail, each on a $250,000 cash bond.

Federspiel asks if anyone has information regarding possible human trafficking, to please call 9-1-1, the Sheriff’s Department at (989) 790-5456 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.