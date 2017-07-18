Husband and Wife Killed in Tuscola County Crash

A crash in Tuscola County Monday, July 17 has left two people dead. Tuscola County Sheriff’s deputies responded Irish and Millington roads near Millington around 6:30 p.m. after a panel van driven by a 48-year-old Flint man ran a stop sign. A motorcycle ridden by a 64-year-old man and his 58-year-old wife from Davison collided with the van. The Davison man died at the scene. The woman was airlifted to Covenant Hospital where she died as well. The couple were wearing helmets. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.