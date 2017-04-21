Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Killing Of Sheep

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after eight three month old sheep out of a flock of 22 were found dead in the barn of the owner.

Sheriff Kelly Hanson says Deputies responded to the site on Campbell Road near Maxwell Road in Chandler Township about 5:35 Friday morning after being alerted by a motorist who found a sheep standing in the roadway.

The owner of the sheep found two pit bull dogs not belonging to him near the barn which were then captured by Deputies.

Evidence found throughout the dog’s fur indicated they were responsible.

The dogs have since been quarantined in the Thumb Animal Shelter.

The dog’s owner who lives a couple of miles away was located and notified.

A local veterinarian was called to the scene later to treat and euthanize other severely injured sheep.

The sheep were worth nearly $5,000.

A report will be forwarded to the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office and charges will likely be forthcoming.