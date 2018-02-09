Huron County Sheriff Announces Felony Arrests

Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says two Thumb area men have been arrested on felony charges.

32 year old Christopher Kulinski of Decker had a warrant served for his vehicle which was impounded following his arrest.

A lengthy investigation of illegal drug activity involving Sheriff’s Deputies and the Sanilac County Drug Task Force resulted in Kulinski being charged with delivery of crack cocaine.

Hanson added Kulinski also revealed his involvement in a home invasion and shed break in on Stein Road in Colfax Township plus the breaking and entering of a store in Meade Township, all between August 19th and 24th of last year.

Felony warrants were obtained for those incidents with Kulinski being arraigned Friday afternoon and needing $2,000 to be released.

In addition, 31 year old Aaron Herrington of Bad Axe was arrested and arraigned for the Stein Road shed break in.

He had bond set at $1,000, but remained jailed on that charge plus others from weeks earlier.