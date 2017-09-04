Huron County Police Chase Results in Teen Crashing Into Building
By Michael Percha
|
Sep 4, 2017 @ 6:12 AM
(photo courtesy the Huron County Sheriff's Department)

A four mile police chase in Huron County resulted in the driver crashing into a building. A Huron County sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop of a 1997 Audi Friday, Sep. 1 around 8:30 p.m. on M-25 near Dunn Rd. in Caseville Township. The 18-year-old driver from Sterling Heights instead sped away, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles an hour. The driver ended up crashing into a business at 6815 Main St. in Caseville. The driver and his 16-year-old passenger fled the scene on foot. They were found a short time later by police. The driver was arrested while the passenger was released to his parents.

