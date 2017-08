A Millington man has died following an accident in Huron County Thursday. Sixty-seven-year-old Donald June was traveling north on Owendale Road, north of Rescue Road in Brookfield Township. A Chevy pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Jameson Bruce of Lapeer was headed south when it crossed over into the oncoming lane and collided with June’s vehicle.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, where June died from his injuries. The accident was under investigation.