Huron County Crash Claims Second Life

Authorities say Thursday’s crash in Huron County’s Chandler Township has claimed a second life. Sheriff deputies said 21-year-old Shawn Babbitt died Sunday at Flint’s Hurley Medical Center. He was injured in a crash involving two pick up trucks at the corner of Maxwell and Dunn Roads.

Investigators said Babbitt was a passenger in a pick up truck driven by his 22-year-old brother, who was southbound on Maxwell and failed to yield the right of way to a second pick up on Dunn, driven by a Caseville woman. That driver, 40-year-old Sheila Iseler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The older Babbitt was also injured and taken to Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon. Both Babbitt brothers are also from Caseville.

The accident report will be forwarded to Huron County prosecutors to determine if any criminal charged will be filed.