Hunting Plan Proposed For Tobico Marsh Attracts Lots Of Criticism

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is considering a proposal to allow hunting on about 300 acres within Bay County’s Tobico Marsh.

That plan is strongly opposed by Bay County officials who say it poses a safety risk to walkers and nature lovers.

State Representative Brian Elder says some recent land purchases in the area with federal dollars came with strings attached to allow hunting under certain conditions.

The Bay City Democrat says he’d like to see the proposal tabled to allow more study.

But the D-N-R Commission could vote as early as Thursday on the plan at a meeting in Jackson.

D-N-R officials say hunting has been part of a safe mix of activities at other state recreational areas and could also address complaints from some neighboring land owners near Tobico Marsh about crop damage caused by deer.