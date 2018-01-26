Human Trafficking Panel Discussion Held At Delta College

Delta College hosted a panel discussion Thursday about human trafficking and efforts to stop the practice which authorities say amounts to modern day slavery.

Jane White is Executive Director of the Lansing based Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force which encompasses some 135 member agencies.

White says pressure needs to be put on Congress to initiate some type of central registry to increase knowledge about victims which might discourage traffickers from using them.

White added companies like the chocolate maker Hersey’s also need to be pressured to no longer use contractors who force African children as young as six to 11 to harvest the raw material used for candy bars and other treats.