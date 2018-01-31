Human Trafficking Discussion Engages Local Professionals At Saint Mary’s

Health care, social work and law enforcement professionals converged on Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Saginaw Tuesday for the latest in a month long local series of events focused on human trafficking.

Attendees heard from Deborah Monroe who’s originally from a dysfunctional family in the Jackson area and spent years working as a prostitute and

struggling with crack cocaine before finally turning her life around in prison.

Monroe who now lives in Oakland County is serving her second term on the Human Trafficking Commission appointed by Governor Rick Snyder.

She’s a certified Peer Support Specialist and Recovery Coach helping people cope with traumas they may be struggling with.

Event organizers say their goal is to raise awareness of human trafficking and how to address the problem.

To learn more go to www.Polaris Project.org