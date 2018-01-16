Hospitals Implement Visitor Restrictions for Flu Season

Local hospitals are implementing some restrictions on visitors with an increase in flu cases and other seasonal respiratory illnesses throughout the Great Lakes Bay region. Both Covenant HealthCare and St. Mary’s in Saginaw are limiting visitors to healthy immediate family members only. The St. Mary’s policy futher restricts visitors to those over age 14.

To be considered healthy enough to visit, the hospitals say you should be free from fever, coughs, colds or stomach virus symptoms. They ask that if you don’t feel well, don’t visit. The restrictions, which are temporary, are aimed at limiting the spread of viruses. They’re in effect until further notice.

Local hospitals had similar policies during last year’s flu season.