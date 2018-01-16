Hospitals Implement Visitor Restrictions for Flu Season
By Ann Williams
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 4:33 PM
(photo by Ann Williams)
(photo courtesy Covenant Healthcare)
(wsgw file photo)

Local hospitals are implementing some restrictions on visitors with an increase in flu cases and other seasonal respiratory illnesses throughout the Great Lakes Bay region. Both Covenant HealthCare and St. Mary’s in Saginaw are limiting visitors to healthy immediate family members only. The St. Mary’s policy futher restricts visitors to those over age 14.

To be considered healthy enough to visit, the hospitals say you should be free from fever, coughs, colds or stomach virus symptoms. They ask that if you don’t feel well, don’t visit. The restrictions, which are temporary, are aimed at limiting the spread of viruses. They’re in effect until further notice.

Local hospitals had similar policies during last year’s flu season.

Related Content

Delta College Says Farewell To Retiring Facilities...
MidMichigan Health Moves Forward with Proposed Exp...
Saginaw Township Police Investigating Weekend Robb...
Greenbush Man Sentenced To Lengthy Federal Prison ...
Bay City Fire Critically Injures Woman
Covenant Picks Partner For Expanded Rehabilitation...
Comments