Homemade. Mocha Coffee Mix

As fads come and go, some rise to the top to hang around. Such is the case of Mocha drinks. This mix makes it easy to have a cup at home whenever you want.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup Sugar
1/4 cup Nestles Quick
1/2 cup Coffee Creamer Powder
1 roll Butter Rum Lifesavers
1/2 cup Coffee Powder
Method:
Crush the Lifesavers to a fine powder in a food processor.
Mix all the ingredients in an airtight container.
Use 1 tablespoon of mix to 6 ounces of boiling water.You can add a teaspoon of rum for added flavor.
Comments