Homemade. Mocha Coffee Mix

As fads come and go, some rise to the top to hang around. Such is the case of Mocha drinks. This mix makes it easy to have a cup at home whenever you want.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Sugar

1/4 cup Nestles Quick

1/2 cup Coffee Creamer Powder

1 roll Butter Rum Lifesavers

1/2 cup Coffee Powder

Method:

Crush the Lifesavers to a fine powder in a food processor.

Mix all the ingredients in an airtight container.

Use 1 tablespoon of mix to 6 ounces of boiling water.You can add a teaspoon of rum for added flavor.