Historic Saginaw Apartment Building Gets New Life

New Amadore apartments owner Marookeh Nahikian prepares to cut the ribbon celebrating new energy efficient windows in the building as family members join representatives from Saginaw County, the City of Saginaw, Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce and Saginaw Future watch. (Photo courtesy of Saginaw Future, Inc.)

The Amadore apartment building has been a fixture in Saginaw since the 1920s, and now it’s more energy efficient thanks to a unique financing plan. Andy Levin of the Energy Alliance Group of Michigan said the PACE Project (Property Assessment Clean Energy) secured funding to replace 353 windows in the four-story apartment house at 518 Thompson. The City of Saginaw approved a special property tax assessment, requested by the owner, to back a private equity loan.

Owner Marookeh Nahikian expects to save $600,000 over the 20 years in utility and maintenance costs. In addition to the windows, the building’s steam boiler was upgraded and a new roof is planned.

Nahikian said all 63 one-bedroom and studio apartments were renovated to keep the 1920s era styling, and all apartments have energy efficient appliances and bathrooms. He said there’s currently a 70% occupancy rate.

Interior photos of the New Amadore Apartments on Saginaw’s east side, near the Cathedral of Saint Mary and Ascension Saint Mary Medical Center (WSGW News photos by Bill Hewitt)