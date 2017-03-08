High Winds Wreak Havoc Across the Great Lakes Bay Region

A windstorm making its way across the state Wednesday, March 8, has caused significant damage in several areas of the Great Lakes Bay Region. Thousands of people were without power in Saginaw, Midland and Bay counties and several roads were closed as downed lines and trees fell across roadways.

The Birch Run High School had a portion of its roof blow off. The Saginaw County Courthouse had some power issues around 11:00 a.m. that interrupted a court in session and briefly trapped one person in an elevator.

Saint Laurent Brothers candy store at 1101 N. Water St. in Bay City also lost some of its aluminum siding around noon. Owner Steve Frye says they had to wait to completely assess the damage, but there was no further danger of siding coming loose.

There are currently no reports of any injuries. A high winds advisory that began Tuesday, March 7 was in effect until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.