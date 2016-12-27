High Winds Cut Electric Service To Thousands Across Michigan

Consumers Energy crews are working to restore electric service to over 18,000 customers across Michigan as high winds, gusting up to 40 miles an hour overnight, cut service.

As of 4:00 o’clock Tuesday morning there were 8,918 customers without power in the Great Lakes Bay Region plus surrounding counties. The high winds led authorities in Saginaw County to close Midland Road (M 47), in the area of Hackett Road, for about an hour, because of arcing wires. There were 1,018 outages in Midland County, 374 in Saginaw County and 86 in Bay County. Other area counties with outages were Roscommon with 1,696 and Arenac County with 1,126 homes and businesses without electricity. The Jackson-based utility said all power outages should be repaired by 11:00 p.m., barring any further weather related problems.

Consumers is warning people to stay away from any downed power lines and to notify your local emergency number of any wires down.

Local outages: Arenac County- 1,126; Bay County-86; Clare County-547; Crawford County-308; Gladwin County-971; Gratiot County-99; Iosco County-1,522; Isabella County-37; Midland County-1,018; Ogemaw County-918; Roscommon County-1,696; Saginaw County-374 & Shiawassee County-216.

DTE Energy had not reported any outages early Tuesday.