High Winds Cut Electric Power To Thousands

High winds Tuesday, with more expected Wednesday, are causing power outages for the Jackson-based Consumers Energy. As of 4:30 Wednesday morning, the utility was reporting outages affecting over 5,400 customers.

The majority of the outages are in northeast lower Michigan, north from the Gladwin and Arenac Counties area. The largest number of outages are in Oscoda County with 567 homes and businesses without power. Other outages include Iosco County – 389; Ogemaw County – 376 and Roscommon County with 268 outages. Crews have been assigned to the restoration effort and all outages should be restored by 10:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind advisories with winds, 25 to 35 miles an hour and gusting up to 50 miles an hour between 7:00 Wednesday morning and 7:00 p.m., that could lead to more power outages or delay work to restore service to customers affected by the earlier outages.