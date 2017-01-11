High Winds Blamed For Michigan Power Outages

Consumers Energy is reporting almost 17,000 outages across Michigan as of 4:00 Wednesday morning, with 2,362 in the Great Lakes Bay Region and surrounding counties from Flint north to the Oscoda area.

In the Thumb, DTE Energy has 2,377 customers without power from the Mayville-Vassar area north into Huron County along the Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron shorelines.

Restoration times vary from early Wednesday morning to 11:00 p.m. Work to get the power back on depends on weather conditions with less wind through out the day.

The utilities are reminding people to stay away from any downed power line and report them to your local emergency dispatch center.

Some area counties include Arenac-760; Bay-155; Clare-76; Crawford-37; Genesee-28; Gladwin-322; Gratiot-169; Iosco-226; Isabella-275; Midland-105; Roscommon-31; Saginaw-161 and Shiawassee-17