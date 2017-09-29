Hell’s Half Mile Film And Music Festival This Weekend In Bay City

A variety of entertainment will be part of the 12th annual Hell’s Half Mile Film and Music Festival in Bay City which started Thursday night and runs through Sunday.

Festival Director Alan LaFave says films include independent comedies and dramas you won’t see at conventional theaters along with documentaries like “44 Pages” which tells the story of Highlights Magazine for children.

LaFave added films are seven dollars with venues including the State Theater, Delta College Planetarium and Scottish Rite Cathedral.

Musical acts range from garage rock to alternative country performing in the Empire Room on Washington Avenue Friday night and the Scottish Rite Cathedral Saturday night.

Free afternoon shows are available at the Electric Kitsch and Jake’s Corner Bar.

A full schedule of events is available at www. Hell’s Half Mile.com.