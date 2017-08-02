Health Care Remains An Elusive Topic In Washington

While Congressman Dan Kildee agrees the Affordable Care Act or Obama Care is not perfect, he sees changes instead of repeal and replace. The Flint Township Democrat says eventually, America will go to a single payer health system.

During a forum Wednesday morning Kildee says those uninsured people with serious medical issues go to the most expensive place, the emergency room, for treatment. That means health care providers seek to recoup their losses passing the cost onto people with insurance.

Kildee said possible solutions include letting Medicare negociate drug prices and allowing people over 50, but not 65, buy into the Medicare program. Kildee is also concerned about Republican plans that would eliminate the expanded Medicaid system.

A Saginaw man with dual citizenship in the U.S. and United Kingdom sees a major problem with the American health care system. Stuart Grunwell tells Congressman Dan Kildee about attending a spaghetti dinner to raise money for a girl with leukemia after the family’s insurance company would not pay all the bills. Grunwell does not have insurance. But with dual citizenship, it would be cheaper for him to return to England with a single payer system if he needed medical help