Health Care Forum Shows Preference For A Single Payer System In America

Repealing the American Health Care Act, better known as ObmamaCare, has been the hot button issue for the Republican Party. But for those attending a health care forum at Midland’s Grace A. Dow Memorial Library Saturday, the focus should be fixing the weak points of ObamaCare first.

Forum organizer Doctor Zigmund Kozicki says people are tired of ‘big pharma’ having too much impact in the legislative debate. Drug companies claim the high costs of prescription drugs are the result of bringing new drugs to the market. Kozicki said much of the R & D creating new drugs comes from government grants to universities and other research facilities.

Kozicki credits CMU’s medical school with trying to solve the looming doctor shortages. The students are chosen based on the idea of agreeing to serve in areas without doctors.

Forum panel members also said people should meet with their families and plan a living will, outlining your preference for care in case of a serious illness. Such a plan would reduce medical costs, eliminating the cost of extended medial care when there’s no chance of any meaningful recovery.