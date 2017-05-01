Hardest Hit Demolition Costs Rose Steeply in 2015 Across Michigan

A recent report by the office of the Inspector General has found the average cost of federally funded demolitions had a significant increase.

The Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) Hardest Hit Fund is used to help communities remove blighted buildings. The report found the average cost in Michigan using those funds went from $9,200 in 2014 to more $17,600 in 2015. According to a report by the Associated Press, in Detroit, demolition funding was temporarily suspended for an audit of spending costs.

However, Saginaw County Treasurer Tim Novak says the increase wasn’t as significant in Saginaw.

“We saw a slight increase in the middle year, then a decrease in the (third) year. Not as dramatic as what you saw in Detroit, so to us it wasn’t alarming.”

Novak says Saginaw’s cost increase wasn’t unusual. He cites additional landscaping and remediation as factors, calling it money well spent.

The costs in Saginaw in 2014 was $11,783 per structure and $15,280 in 2015. However, those costs came down in 2016 to $13,897. Saginaw was awarded $11.2 million by TARP in 2013 and was used to demolish 842 structures.