Harbaugh Must Change Michigan Football Now! “First Day Sports Take.” January 7, 2018

January 8, 2018

Here’s the “Sunday Sports Take with Pat Johnston” from WSGW’s First Day. Michigan football fans expected more from Jim Harbaugh after three seasons in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh’s program has reached a crossroad heading into Year Four of his tenure. If he fails, Harbaugh might be back in the NFL after all.

The Jim Harbaugh Honeymoon is officially over.

Michigan’s self-immolation against South Carolina at the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day is about all Wolverines’ fans can take.

Jim Harbaugh was the man–a Michigan Man–who would bring Michigan from the depths of despair to national prominence.

If Jim Harbaugh couldn’t fix Michigan, no one could.

Now, Harbaugh immediately breathed life into a program that had been floundering ever since its despicable loss to Appalachian State in 2007.

Michigan won 10 games in Harbaugh’s first year, and then was a poor spot away from perhaps earning a berth in the College Football Playoff in Harbaugh’s second year.

Fans were fired up Year Three of the Harbaugh Era despite having a young team. Harbaugh would ensure that like rival Ohio State, Michigan wouldn’t rebuild–they would reload!

In fact, they regressed.

After beating a weak Florida Gator team in the season opener, Michigan’s offense struggled and never got better.

Yes, injuries to the quarterback position limited Michigan’s options on offense.

But there was something even more troubling than weak quarterback play.

Fans believed Harbaugh would transform Michigan to once again being the meaner and tougher team on the field.

That hasn’t happen.

If anything, Michigan’s offensive lines under Harbaugh look nearly identical to the ones during the Brady Hoke Era: Over-matched and outclassed.

Harbaugh and his overpaid offensive gurus never gave Michigan an identity. Knowing quarterback play would be average at best, the offensive line run blocking should’ve been a priority. Simplifying the offensive playbook for a young team should’ve been paramount.

For some reason, the exact opposite happened.

According to the Detroit Press’s Nick Baumgardner, Michigan ran 40 different offensive formations against Michigan State.

40 offensive formations?!!?

With a young team, fielding a backup quarterback and young receivers?

Michigan alums and fans deserve better.

They look at Michigan’s so-called “little brother” down the road, and wonder jealously, “Why can’t we be like them?”

Michigan State also fielded a young football team, which was coming-off an embarrassing 3-9 season. Instead of struggling, head coach Mark Dantonio led the Spartans to a 10-3 record, including another triumph against Harbaugh.

And Dantonio did it by preaching Michigan State values: Physical football play.

Does anybody wonder if MSU has an identity problem?

Jim Harbaugh is receiving loads of cash to make Michigan a national powerhouse again.

But as he enters Year Four, Harbaugh’s program remains stuck in neutral while Michigan State, Ohio State, and Penn State keep winning.

If he doesn’t make major changes fast, Harbaugh might be looking for that NFL job after next season.

That’s because Michigan will have kicked his khakis out the door.

pat@wsgw.com