Happy National Chocolate Milk Day!

My elementary school principal didn’t believe in chocolate milk. In other words, she thought regular milk was healthiest for children, and therefore did not allow it to be sold or served at our school. I remember feeling so deprived! Remember the old milk machines with the little cartons? Ours only had one choice! So I rarely took part in milk time. My mom didn’t usually buy it, either, so when I had it, it was such a delicious treat!

I’ve never been a big milk drinker, but chocolate milk is another story!

Here’s some more info about chocolate milk, enjoy! –Ann