Handley School Activities Highlighted During Saginaw School Board Briefing Session

Saginaw’s Handley School features students in Kindergarten through 5th grade who come from places as diverse as Midland, Fenton, Chesaning and Bay City.

Principal Kathy Couillard who’s been at Handley throughout the school’s 36 year history says there’s strong parental support and involvement.

Couillard explained that teaching has evolved to account for the increasing role of technology in the student’s lives.

She added Handley as an International Baccalaureate school encourages students to take action when it comes to addressing community or world needs.

She spoke after discussing school activities with the Saginaw Board of Education during its briefing session Wednesday.