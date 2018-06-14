Hampton Township Supervisor Confident Of Future After Karn Announcement

Leaders in Bay County’s Hampton Township are looking toward the future after Consumers Energy announced this week that the two coal fired power plants at the Karn Generating Complex will be phased out by 2023.

Township Supervisor Terri Close says the Jackson based utility had already signaled its intentions to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent and eliminate the use of coal to generate electricity by 2040.

Consumers has begun demolition of the neighboring Weadock site.

Close added the Township will work with Consumers and business oriented groups like Bay Future and the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce on redevelopment ideas for this potentially valuable property near the mouth of the Saginaw River.

Consumers says the roughly 300 workers at Karn will be eligible to retrain for other company jobs.