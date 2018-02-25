Ham and Swiss (or Cheddar) Pockets
By Art Lewis
|
Feb 25, 2018 @ 6:22 AM

A twist on the Ham and Cheese Sandwich.

Ingredients:

1 package 8 Refrigerator Crescent Rolls
1 cup Swiss or Cheddar Cheese, shredded
2 tablespoons Applesauce
1 cup Cooked Ham, chopped
1 tablespoon Orange Marmalade

Method:

Unroll the crescent rolls and separate into 4 portions.
Pinch the seams together.
Mix the applesauce, marmalade, ham and cheese together.
Spoon 1/4 cup of the mixture into the center of each rectangle.
Seal and bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden.
Serve immediately, or cool on a wire rack and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week, or 1 month in the freezer.

RELATED CONTENT

Mike Roy’s Punch Ann’s Mini Turkey Meatloaves Chicken and Dumpling Casserole Mock Doughnuts Michigan’s Favorite Apple Recipe Contest Kicks Off Zehnder’s Snowfest 2018! Asian Noodles with Chicken and Shrimp
Comments