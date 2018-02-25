Ham and Swiss (or Cheddar) Pockets

A twist on the Ham and Cheese Sandwich.

Ingredients:

1 package 8 Refrigerator Crescent Rolls

1 cup Swiss or Cheddar Cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons Applesauce

1 cup Cooked Ham, chopped

1 tablespoon Orange Marmalade

Method:

Unroll the crescent rolls and separate into 4 portions.

Pinch the seams together.

Mix the applesauce, marmalade, ham and cheese together.

Spoon 1/4 cup of the mixture into the center of each rectangle.

Seal and bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden.

Serve immediately, or cool on a wire rack and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week, or 1 month in the freezer.