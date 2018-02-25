Ham and Swiss (or Cheddar) Pockets

A twist on the Ham and Cheese Sandwich.
Ingredients:
1 package 8 Refrigerator Crescent Rolls
1 cup Swiss or Cheddar Cheese, shredded
2 tablespoons Applesauce
1 cup Cooked Ham, chopped
1 tablespoon Orange Marmalade
Method:
Unroll the crescent rolls and separate into 4 portions.
Pinch the seams together.
Mix the applesauce, marmalade, ham and cheese together.
Spoon 1/4 cup of the mixture into the center of each rectangle.
Seal and bake at 375 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden.
Serve immediately, or cool on a wire rack and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week, or 1 month in the freezer.