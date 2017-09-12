Group Seeks To Rename Saginaw Street Honoring Long Time Religious Leader

Saginaw’s planning commission will consider a petition seeking a name change for East Genesee. A group of people wants to have an approximate three mile stretch of the street, renamed in honor of the Reverend Doctor Roosevelt Austin, Senior.

The petition seeks to name East Genesee from the Saginaw River to Hess Street as Roosevelt Austin Boulevard. Reverend Austin served as pastor of the Zion Missionary Baptist Church for 44-years, from 1956 until 2000.

The Saginaw City Council referred the petition to the city planning commission meeting September 26th. The planning commission will hold a public hearing and make a recommendation to the city council for a final decision.