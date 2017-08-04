Greenhill Apartments Assistance Plan Announced

Altman Management officials in charge of Midland’s Greenhill Apartments have announced an assistance plan for residents following a Monday blaze that left the 177 units uninhabitable.

Altman has hired a moving company to pack and remove residents’ property to a safe offsite storage facility.

All residents seeking to recover any of their remaining property can be escorted to their apartment if requested.

Otherwise, residents will be able to authorize the removal of their property without having to walk to their apartments as the elevators are out of service.

This will allow residents to inspect their property under safe and clean conditions at the offsite location.

To ensure property is removed as quickly as possible, residents must schedule a designated moving time with Altman between 9 A-M and 5 P-M.