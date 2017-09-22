Greenbush Man Sentenced To Lengthy Federal Prison Term

U-S District Court officials in Bay City say 45 year old Daniel Harrington of Greenbush will serve over 28 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth”.

Harrington entered the plea this past February to one count of a multi-count superseding indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute over five grams of methamphetamine.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police and U-S Drug Enforcement Administration Office in Flint say Harrington, assisted by others, obtained meth from sources in California before transporting it to northern Michigan for distribution.

Some of the meth seized during the investigation tested as 100 % pure.