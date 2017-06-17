Greek Festival Weekend Is Here

A long time local institution is back with the 39th annual Greek Festival on the grounds of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church at the corner of Mackinaw and McCarty in Saginaw Township.

Event Chairman David Nichols stepped into the job for the first time this year and noted that younger volunteers are also stepping up to help older workers including some around from the beginning to keep the tradition going.

Nichols added there’s plenty of Greek food, music and dancers to enjoy along with face painting for children, games and other activities.

Admission is three dollars with youths 12 and under free.

Hours following Friday’s opening day are Noon to 11 Saturday and Noon to Five Sunday.